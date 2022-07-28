Connect with us

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Kenyans: I am not promising perfection. I am promising you an equal opportunity to dream

Published

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court nullifies candidature of Fafi parliamentary aspirant Gedi for holding citizenship in 3 countries

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 28 – The High Court has nullified the candidature of Mohamed Gedi, an aspirant for the Fafi parliamentary seat for holding...

1 hour ago

August Elections

‘A dirty game’: Young Kenyans shun election hype

Kisumu (Kenya) (AFP), Jul 28 – As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘Enough is Enough’ Ruto’s answer on wealth acquisition question

NAIROBI, Kenya July 27-Just what did United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer William Ruto mean on ‘enough is enough’ remains the biggest question....

12 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s Embrace Peace And Unity At All Times, President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity at all times by shunning leaders whose main...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Peter Njiru sworn in as new Kenya Army Commander

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Peter Njiru has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army Commander in a ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Matiang’i says Ruto lying that Kerio Valley reservists pulled out to punish him

Nairobi, Kenya, July 27- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the withdrawal of National Police Reservists...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC to experience delay in ballot papers delivery over legal cases – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says delays due to pending court battles will interfere with the arrival...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Former Nyatike MP Anyanga charged with attempted murder

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyatike Member Parliament Edick Anyanga was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder in Migori. Appearing before Senior Magistrate...

22 hours ago