Ruto to Kenyans: I am not promising perfection. I am promising you an equal opportunity to dream
Court nullifies candidature of Fafi parliamentary aspirant Gedi for holding citizenship in 3 countries
Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 28 – The High Court has nullified the candidature of Mohamed Gedi, an aspirant for the Fafi parliamentary seat for holding...
Kisumu (Kenya) (AFP), Jul 28 – As a familiar campaign jingle brings the Kenyan crowd to their feet, Hellen Atieno joins her compatriots and...
NAIROBI, Kenya July 27-Just what did United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer William Ruto mean on ‘enough is enough’ remains the biggest question....
NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity at all times by shunning leaders whose main...
NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 27 – Peter Njiru has been sworn in as the new Kenya Army Commander in a ceremony witnessed by President Kenyatta...
Nairobi, Kenya, July 27- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that the withdrawal of National Police Reservists...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says delays due to pending court battles will interfere with the arrival...
MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Former Nyatike Member Parliament Edick Anyanga was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder in Migori. Appearing before Senior Magistrate...