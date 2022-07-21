Connect with us

Speaking at the Chatham House, the Royal Institute of the International Affairs in the United Kingdom. /Screengrab

DP Ruto to attend Presidential debate, Secretariat confirms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto will attend the presidential debate set for Next Tuesday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for a face-off with his main competitor Raila Odinga

This was confirmed by his presidential secretariat during a press conference on Thursday where they stated that Ruto will be highlighting key issues affecting Kenyans.

“I confirm that Ruto will attend the debate and in the 1hr and 30 mins we should be given details on the slated time for debating issues facing Kenyans,” Director of Communication at the Secretariat stated.

