DP William Ruto/FILE/DPPS

August Elections

Ruto tells off Raila over IEBC ultimatum

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga for giving ultimatums to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during a tour of Loiyangalani in Marsabit, Ruto described it as sideshows by the Azimio team who are already sensing defeat.

He dared Odinga who is his closest competitor to meet him at the polls as he expressed confidence that he will prevail.

Speaking in Kirinyaga, Odniga however indicated that the coalition party will not be boycotting the exercise but will be vigilant to any irregularities.

More to follow ……

