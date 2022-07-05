Connect with us

Deputy President William Ruto campaigns in Isiolo on July 5, 2022. /Twitter.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto says some Azimio leaders secretly support him but fear persecution

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 5 – Deputy President William Ruto says some of his opponents are his biggest supporters but they can’t come out publicly for fear of persecution.

Ruto disclosed on Tuesday during the Kenya Kwanza rally in Isiolo County that he continues to receive calls at night from some of his perceived opponents who back his candidature.

The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance whose presidential flag bearer is Raila Odinga is the biggest critic of Ruto.

Ruto and Odinga will face off in the August 9 presidential race.

“Some of these leaders oppose me during the day but call me at night telling me that they support me. They tell me that if they support me during the day they will be followed by the state and will be dragged to courts,” he said.

Ruto has in the past alleged that some of his loyal allies have been targeted by the State where trumped-up charges were opened against them soon after he severed links with his boss and President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing Odinga to succeed him.

“They tell me that they cannot be seen associating with me because they fear that they will be pursued by the Director of Criminal Investigations,” Ruto said.

While drumming up support for his bid, Ruto noted his administration will address the pertinent issues facing Kenyans notably the high-cost of living.

“President Kenyatta and his friends are the ones to blame for the high cost of living and that is no secret. My government will do all it takes to bring down the cost of living,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer at the same time shrugged off claims that his votes will be rigged and asked his supporters to vote for him overwhelmingly in August to remove any doubt of his win.

“My opponents have resulted to threatening the votes that they have the deep state and that votes will be rigged but I want to assure you that I am the Deputy President and no votes will be rigged. We are going to win,” he said.

Ruto will face-off with two other competitors in the August high-stake polls namely George Wajackoyah of Roots Party and David Mwaure of Agano Party.

Odinga enjoys the backing of President Kenyatta who has publicly declared that the former Prime Minister is the most suited candidate to succeed him in August.

