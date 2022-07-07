Ruto says curfews not a solution to insecurity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-Deputy President William Ruto now says that curfews are not the best solution in managing insecurity because it is a short-term measure.

Ruto said Wednesday in his campaign tour of Marsabit that those charged with ensuring security have relegated their duties to politics at the expense of the security of citizens.

“Those tasked with protecting Kenyans, are sleeping on their jobs. Instead of concentrating on their security role, they have turned into political puppets. And because of wasting their time on politics, the issue of security has been compromised,” Ruto said in a veiled attack on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho.

The Deputy President said that all the country needs are enough security personnel adding that he will lift the curfew within 24 hours if elected to office on August 9.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza administration will prioritise security and the opening of marginal areas as a long-term plan to maintain peace and stability.

“Every Kenyan has a right to security, and this is not a request. As Kenya Kwanza, we will bring to an end the use of security personnel in disrupting the campaigns of political opponents. We will ensure that there is enough security officers to protect the lives and property of Kenyans,” he added.

Ruto’s comments come at a time when some parts of the country including Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Baringo, and West Pokot are currently under dusk-to-dawn curfew.

On Wednesday, the Government announced that it had extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and West Pokot counties by 30 days in an effort to crackdown on bandits that have wreaked havoc in the North Rift region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said that curfew had helped stabilize the region adding that the extension is meant to further pacify the area.

Despite the opposition to the curfews by a section of leaders, the government has admitted that the move has played a key role in the restoration of peace in areas that were earlier plagued by insecurity.

“People in those areas are actually very happy, for instance in Marsabit, the curfew was for one month, but we had to extend it for another month because people requested it, they told us they felt very safe with security officers in place,” Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso told Capital FM Wednesday.