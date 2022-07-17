Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
December 21, 2020 | Ruto attends mass at Maralal Catholic Church in Samburu/DPPS

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to build grand State House Chapel, says detractors resisted Karen Chapel

Ruto said unnamed officials tried to derail his plans to build a Chapel at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi, which has earned the name Hustlers’ Mansion during Ruto’s occupancy.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 — Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday promised to put up a “bigger chapel” at State House if elected President on August 9 saying he would undertake the initiative as a matter of priority.

Ruto who spoke during a church service in Juja where he appealed to Kenyans to pray for the country ahead of the General Election said unnamed officials tried to derail his plans to build a Chapel at the Official Residence of the Deputy President in Karen, Nairobi, which has earned the name Hustlers’ Mansion during Ruto’s occupancy.

“We built one at the Hustlers’ Mansion, but we had challenges. I believe we will not build like the one we build at the mansion, we will build a bigger one so that this country can continue recognizing the presence of God,” the DP told the congregation at Joy in Christ Fellowship Church, Gachororo, in Juja.

Ruto addresses a congregation at Joy in Christ Fellowship Church, Gachororo, in Juja/DPPS

Ruto singled out faith as a key pillar of his alliance saying he believes the country will have a peaceful election.

“We are requesting you to pray for our country that we will have a peaceful election. We want to have an unprecedented election. An election where all of us will submit to the will of the people of Kenya and make our country move to the next level.”

He reiterated his commitment to protect faith institutions and make sure there is a chapel at State House.

On Saturday, the DP promised to protect faith institutions if elected President on August 9, assuring church leaders of his commitment to safeguard the freedom of worship as provided for in the Constitution.

Ruto who spoke at a prayer summit organized by Grace Gachagua, the spouse of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, assured the clergy that his administration will do whatever it takes to protect religious freedom in the country.

Ruto said that there will be no church closed under his watch while undertaking to allow unhindered registration of new churches to allow Kenyans celebrate the diversity of their faith.

“My running mate and I undertake that we will do whatever it takes to keep this country as a God-fearing nation. We commit that no church will be closed under our watch,” he said during the meeting convened at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We commit that the registration of churches shall proceed unhindered,” he assured the religious men and women.

During the Sunday service, the DP was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wa.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila pleads with supporters to reclaim Lang’ata from Ruto’s UDA

Odinga urged residents of expansive Kibra constituency which served between 1992 and March 2013 before it was slit into two constituencies to elect representatives...

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan medic writes open letter to incoming US Ambassador over visa delays

Her sentiments were echoed by Mohamed Hersi, a seasoned hotel manager and tourism stakeholder, who termed the nonrefundable Sh38,000 visa application fee as "nothing...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

President Kenyatta heads to Seychelles for 3-day State Visit

During the visit, President Kenyatta will hold bilateral talks with his host President Wavel Ramkalawan before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC to decide Sonko’s fate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race next week

The Commission's Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told the press on Saturday that the final decision will be made after the poll agency reads and interprets...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Opinion polls and the inevitability of Baba and Karua’s triumph

Opinion polls are attracting serious attention in the run-up to Kenyan elections set for August 9. Almost every week different pollsters release findings and...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justina Wamae: Little-known Kibra-born woman in race to become next DP

The Kibra-born 35-year-old shot to the limelight when Wajackoyah picked her as running mate and consequently dominated social media discourse during the launch of...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Sonko files for review of impeachment verdict, accuses Supreme Court of bias

Sonko, who addressed members of the press on Saturday, faulted the apex court while taking issue with the expansion of the bench that determined...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto vows to clear obstacles for faith institutions during prayer summit with bishops

Speaking at a prayer summit organized by Grace Gachagua, the spouse of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto assured the clergy that his administration...

23 hours ago