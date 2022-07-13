Ruto now getting more media coverage than Raila: MCK data

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13-The latest data by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) shows that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto is now getting more coverage than his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

The study, whose results were released Wednesday shows is based on monitoring done on the first week of July 2022.

“Ruto’s media coverage volumes stand at 46 percent against Raila’s 45 percent,” MCK said.

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah is third at 6 percent while Agano Party’s David Mwaure received 3 percent publicity.

The increase in DP Ruto’s media coverage is attributed to his coalition’s manifesto launch on June 30 and the criticism it received from its opponents.

During the period, the DP’s coalition received 14 percent mention in print media compared to Raila’s12 per cent and 61 per cent coverage in radio against Raila’s 58 per cent. While Ruto leads in both print and radio coverage, Raila retains an edge over the DP on television coverage at 29 percent against DP Ruto’s 26 per cent.

Media coverage volumes of the two other candidates have also recorded tremendous increase following the release of their respective manifestos. Their presence in media is now more pronounced than before.

In the June media coverage report released by MCK, the Azimio coalition candidate’s coverage was at its highest peak in the period leading to and after the launch of the coalition’s manifesto.

A similar scenario came to play with the Kenya Kwanza coalition manifesto launch.

Meanwhile, most journalists feel safer and comfortable working with Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Coalition than Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza. A survey by the Media Council to gauge perception of media and journalists towards the presidential candidates indicates 49 per cent feel safer working with Raila while Ruto received 31 per cent backing Only 17 per cent felt comfortable covering Root party’s Wajackoya.

The discomfort by media is has been attributed to frequent removal of journalist from Ruto’s functions including during the Parties national delegates Conference and public gatherings in Njoro, Nakuru County.

In addition, he has publicly threatened to boycott the upcoming presidential debate organised by the Media Owner’s Association, the Kenya Editors Guild and the Media Council of Kenya.

UDA’s senior communications team also boycotted a meeting convened by the Media Council to forge a working relationship with pollsters, editors and political party communications teams in June, opting to send junior staff.

His supporters have sustained social media hate campaigns against established media including employing derogatory terms to define media and selected journalists.

MCK calls on all political formations and contestants to assure media of their safety while covering the campaigns. Harassing and profiling journalists including denying them access to events, is an affront to press freedom and a violation of Kenyans’ right to information.

As the country’s media regulator, the Media Council of Kenya will not relent in its quest for free and fair media governed by ethos succinctly captured in the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya as enshrined in the Media Council Act, 2013. The Council will continue training journalists, media practitioners and creatives on various aspects of elections reporting to boost professionalism.

In preparation of the August 9, 2022 election 2,500 journalists have been trained on election coverage.