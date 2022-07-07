Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
September 2, 2021 | Deputy President William Ruto address a delegation from Nakuru county at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi/Screen grab

Kenya

Ruto maintains handshake to blame for high cost of living

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has blamed the handshake as one of the reasons for the current high cost of living in the country.

DP Ruto said Thursday in an interview with KTN News that the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga made it impossible for the Jubilee administration to implement the Big 4 agenda which Ruto argues would have helped cushion Kenyans against high food prices.

He noted that agriculture was the main component of the Big 4 Agenda but failed to materialize following the handshake.

“Unfortunately, we lost the opportunity to implement the Big 4 for reasons every Kenyan knows. That is the reason why in 2018 before the handshake the price of Unga was at 90 shillings today it is Sh 230 going to Sh 250 because we dropped the ball,” Ruto said.

Ruto said that the plan was to have a fertilizer subsidy program which he notes was dropped two years ago blaming it partly for the current situation.

“If you don’t support the farmers to produce. It is simple, the scale is supply and demand. When supply goes down demands goes up, prices go up, and that is where we are,” he added.

He stated that the cost of living is a reality that the Kenyans all over the country are grappling with.

DP Ruto said that in their Kenya Kwanza Manifesto they had identified agriculture as the solution to the cost of living noting that it is the most competitive sector in the country.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If we go back, why we have as Kenya Kwanza identified agriculture as the place where we can not only reduce the cost of living, but we can also increase incomes and facilitate agroprocessing value addition and the whole value chain of manufacturing, is because agriculture has very quick returns,” he said.

He pointed out agriculture has the quickest return on nay investment adding that it has has the highest multiplier effect on all the other sectors including job creation, agroprocessing amongst other sectors.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

President Kenyatta Unveiled As Global Champion For Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday inaugurated as the Global Champion for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), an...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court dismisses case that sought Ruto’s impeachment

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 – The High Court has thrown out a case that sought to have Deputy President William Ruto removed from office...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC says won’t clear unqualified presidential aspirants despite court ruling on signature threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dashed the hopes of presidential aspirants who were edged out of...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt printer breakdown has slowed down gazettement of candidates – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The delays in the gazettement of candidates participating in the August general elections has now been apportioned to the...

3 hours ago

crime

Policeman commits suicide after viral staggering video in Buru Buru

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-A Nairobi-based police officer has committed suicide a day after a video went viral in which he was drunk and staggering...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans to participate in Presidential Debate through WhatsApp, Email, SMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Kenyans will now be able to participate fully in the presidential debate set for this month through social media...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Don’t profile me with Wetangula on ballot tender – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged politicians to desist profiling and maligning his name over...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto asks ODM to pick new candidate to compete with him

MARSABIT, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to pick a new presidential candidate to compete...

5 hours ago