William Ruto meets Associated French Press. /COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto interviewed by international media after accusing local outlets of bias

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto has granted interviews to four international media outlets.

The interviews conducted by CNN, BBC Africa, Financial Times and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) were done at a time Ruto and his brigade have accused the Kenyan local media of being biased.

The alliance digital strategist Dennis Itumbi posted videos on his Twitter account of Ruto having a sit-down with the respective journalists of the four media outlets.

“Freedom is coming,” Itumbi posted as caption with the photos of the four interviews.

Ruto has in the past taken issue with a section of the local media over what he termed as unfair coverage given to him.

Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua have since shown no indication of honoring an invite to attend the Presidential and Deputy Presidential debate slated for Tuesday and July 26, 2022 respectively.

The organizers of the Presidential debate have told participants in the Deputy and Presidential showcase that their absence will amount to “disrespect to the Kenyan voters and their time.”

President of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Churchill Otieno on Monday urged all candidates to “create time” and avail themselves for the debate if they respect the voter and their time.

“We believe at the end of the day that they will respect the voter and their time. On Tuesday there will be no other conversation but one of assessing who is best suited to hold office and so they should create time,” Otieno said during an interview on Citizen Television.

