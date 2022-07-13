Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

August Elections

Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in Mt Kenya region – Infotrak

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The latest survey by Infotrak shows that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in the vote rich Mount Kenya region.

According to the study, most people in 11 counties would vote for DP Ruto in the August elections.

The report further stated that Ruto’s closest rival Raila Odinga’s popularity rating tops in Nairobi at 49 percent.

Raila has also gained 13 percent popularity rating in the lower Eastern Region since Kalonzo Musyoka rejoined the Azimio Camp.  

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Why insult me for true revelations on your anger issues, Wamalwa responds to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto for insulting him by insinuating that...

35 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Petition filed to bar Wajackoyah from vying over ‘mental soundness’

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13 – A petitioner has now moved to court to block Roots presidential candidate George Wajakcoyah from vying in the presidential...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KU VC gives emotional address as Uhuru sustains onslaught

President Kenyatta launched an attack against Prof Wainaina launch of the WHO emergency hub on Saturday vowing to "retire with him" when he leaves office.

42 mins ago

August Elections

Win for Sonko as High Court orders inclusion in Mombasa Governor race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been cleared by the High Court to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat...

46 mins ago

August Elections

Raila leading in Presidential race with 43pc popularity rating – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The latest research by Infotrak has put Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s popularity rating at 43...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kibicho says claims of govt rigging elections false

MURANGA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has faulted a section of leaders who are claiming the government is using administration...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Orengo says Ruto is a political terrorist

SIAYA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Deputy president William Ruto is a political terrorist whose attempts to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government failed, Siaya senator,...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Elect Peace-loving And Progressive Leaders, President Kenyatta Advises Kenyans

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised Kenyans to critically assess those seeking leadership positions in the August polls so as...

3 hours ago