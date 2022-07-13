Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in Mt Kenya region – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The latest survey by Infotrak shows that Deputy President William Ruto enjoys overwhelming support in the vote rich Mount Kenya region.

According to the study, most people in 11 counties would vote for DP Ruto in the August elections.

The report further stated that Ruto’s closest rival Raila Odinga’s popularity rating tops in Nairobi at 49 percent.

Raila has also gained 13 percent popularity rating in the lower Eastern Region since Kalonzo Musyoka rejoined the Azimio Camp.