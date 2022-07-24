Ruto electrifies Kericho as Kenya Kwanza forces converge for mega rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto marshaled his troops for a mega rally in Kapkatet, Kericho County, on Sunday as the in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance moved to solidify support ahead of next month’s presidential election.

Ruto arrived at Kapkatet grounds to a rousing welcome accompanied by most of his principal partners in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathe Gachagua (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Senator Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya), Gatundu MP Moses Kuria (CCK) and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP).

The Kapkatet rally was one of the two rallies the alliance was scheduled to hold on Sunday, the other being in Kisii, with all core campaign teams scaled down from an average of five daily holding multiple rallies.

Dozens of lawmakers allied to the Ruto-led political formation rallied voters in Kericho and the larger Rift Valley region where the Deputy President has retained a significant following to turn up and vote on August 9, terming simmering tension between the electoral commission and security agencies as a scheme by the State to intimidate election officials.

Ruto’s lieutenants defended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, faulting instead President Uhuru Kenyatta for what they termed as coordinated efforts to sabotage the election.

July 24, 2022 | Kenya Kwanza supporters at the alliance’s rally in Kapkatet, Kericho County/DPPS

“President Kenyatta must stop using the police and State agencies to sabotage IEBC. IEBC is a constitutional body established to manage elections and you have no authority to intimidate IEBC,” Wetangula said.

“We stand here to reassure Chebukati and his team that we have absolute trust, confidence and faith in you and we will make sure you deliver a credible and an acceptable election,” he said. Arrival Kapkatet grounds, Kericho County. pic.twitter.com/pSoySI5Ys5— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 24, 2022

Wetangula told the rally President Kenyatta had failed to isolate his deputy citing futile attempts to railroad key regional leaders into supporting his preferred successor, Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

“We made a conscious decision in broad daylight to team up with Ruto to change the destiny of this country,” the Bungoma Senator stated.

He also took a swipe at Odinga after his campaign secretariat announced the decision to pull out of a presidential debate slated for Tuesday, July 26, saying the former Prime Minister had sensed deafeat.

“After seeing how Rigathi peeled off his running mate like an onion, he has now developed cold feet. Raila has let out the most poorly guarded secret which is that he sees himself as a co-president,” Wetangula charged.

His sentiments were echoed by Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki who said Ruto was well ahead in the race.

Kenya Kwanza leaders who spoke at the event reiterated the formation’s commitment to participate in Tuesday’s debate even as the urged moderators to ensure a robust discourse on all key issues.

“We’ve told our candidate to attend the debate but we’ve been clear that he will not debate with bangi and snake people,” Wetangula said in a veiled reference to Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah who has been canvassing support to be included in the main debate with Ruto and Raila.

Wajackoyah, who has proposed the legalization of marijuana and pledged to mainstream snake farming, had threated to boycott a second-tier debate with Agano Party’s David Mwaure who like the Roots Party candidate has polled below five per cent, the threshold set by debate organizers for participation in main debates.

Speaking at the Kericho rally, Ruto recommitted efforts to recalibrate the nation’s economy through a bottom-up development model that will seek to empower small enterprises, and a middle-out approach that will address inequity.

“We will subsidize farm inputs and ensure access to affordable credit for our people,” he said.

Ruto also faulted President Kenyatta accusing him of meddling with poll preparations.

“My friend the President, you should not confuse your role as Azimio Council Chairperson with your role as President,” he charged even as he told off Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti for attempting to malign Chebukati.

Gachagua rooted for six-piece courting saying it was critical that Ruto’s formation retains numerical strength.