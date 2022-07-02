Connect with us

DP William Ruto campaigns in Marimanti in Tharaka Nithi County on July 2, 2022. /Twitter.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto defends Kenya Kwanza ‘Plan’ amid criticism

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2- Deputy President William Ruto has defended the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, saying it is the best for the people of Kenya unlike that of his competitors.

Ruto, who is seeking the Presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket called on Kenyans to support his State House bid.

“You have been manipulating us for too long. We wrote this manifesto with these citizens and that is why it has an elaborate explanation, as to how we intend to fulfill our manifesto.

“Unlike our competitors, we do not engage in the politics of deceit. We are not like our competitors who have no plan to fulfill, they are seeking leadership positions for their own selfish reasons. We, Kenya Kwanza want the best for the common man,” he stated.

Ruto launched his manifesto that was anchored on seven pillars aimed at transforming the country’s economy using his bottom-up model.

During an event that lasted well over two hours, the Deputy President said he will initiate the process of freeing the running of public affairs from conflict of interest within a month into office.

He also promised to fight corruption, extend the current fibre currency, and would also ensure that every home, hospital, and school gets attached to the grid of the internet.  

The DP also committed to ending the illegal eviction of slum dwellers and stated that he would not allow unlawful eviction and that his government “will provide enough notice and provide compensation where necessary.”

He said his government will complete the implementation of the 2010 Constitution, strengthen the rule of law, increase access to justice, and ensure respect for human rights while respecting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 16 which focuses on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

However, his critics say the Kenya Kwanza manifesto is general on the manufacturing sector and lacks details on specific actions to turn around the sector.

The alliance proposes value addition chains to various segments such as edible oil processing, dairy, electric vehicle, and plastic waste.

The manifesto says that “simplistic interventions such as banning mitumba will not solve the problem” of low production of local garments and textiles.

It promises to develop a supply chain for cotton raw materials since the industry imports more than 90 percent of raw materials from Asia.

