Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto.

August Elections

Ruto congratulates Gachagua after debate with Karua

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated his running mate Rigathi Gachagua following his debate with Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya’s Martha Karua.

Taking to his twitter, Ruto described him as a very able running mate.

“Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned, passionate and focused leader to help us steer kenya kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe saaan. Never mind the media,” he stated.

The debate touched on a number of issues and one instance, Gachagua denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems from business dealings during the tenure of his brother Nderitu Gachugua’s stint as Governor.

Gachagua stated that he is an astute businessman who started doing business 40 years ago and he added that he has never done business with the county.

The Mathira MP claimed that the allegations he is facing are part of the blackmail by the Jubilee Government after he allegedly refused to back the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Rigathe was responding to queries about the source of the Sh12.5 billion that flowed through his accounts.

The MP was further pressed to confront a court case in which some Sh202 million from his bank accounts was frozen due to allegations of public funds embezzlement.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

“I don’t have billions, I’m worth Sh800mn – Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy President candidate Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims that he is a billionaire. Rigathi told...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya Kwanza campaigns are funded by Hustlers -Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua says their campaigns are being funded by the ordinary Kenyan...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Gachagua denies wealth comes from business dealings during brother’s tenure as Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathe Gachagua has denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

The chopper I use for campaigns is from a kind corporate friend: Karua

Karua said the chopper she uses on her campaign was a "kind donation from a corporate friend" without disclosing the donor.

2 hours ago

August Elections

I thought my sister was nominated by Raila until Uhuru said he handpicked her: Gachagua of Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua says the Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Presidential candidate and his deputy...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

They wanted to replace Ruto with Moi: Rigathi on Uhuru-led scheme to humiliate the DP

Rigathi Gachagua claimed the sustained clamour to have Deputy President resigned was premised on a plan to install Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as President...

2 hours ago

August Elections

I will serve with honesty and my track record speaks of that – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says that is she gets into government with Raila Odinga,...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

‘Ruto and I have no room for pettiness’: Rigathi

Rigathi, who said he enjoys a solid relationship with the UDA presidential candidate, said the clash between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former ally...

3 hours ago