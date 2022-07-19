Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President William Ruto. /COURTESY

August Elections

Ruto claims Raila bewitched Kalonzo

Published

KITUI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims there is a chance that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has bewitched Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking when he addressed a series of rallies in Kitui County, Ruto said that he was shocked when he saw Kalonzo agreed to drop his Presidential bid in order to support Azimio La Umoja Candidate Raila Odinga for a third consecutive election.

The Deputy President implored the Akamba community to rally behind his presidential bid, saying he was the ideal candidate, adding that he will not disrespect Kalonzo.

“If not for any other reason is that this person (Raila) has really oppressed the Kamba people and taken them to the opposition. I know Kalonzo does not like me, but I will still help him. Or this person (Raila) has bewitched him?” he stated.

Defending the decision to endorse Odinga’s 5th stab at the presidency, Musyoka had earlier said he had negotiated with the community’s interests in mind.

Odinga on the other hand asked his supporters to vote in the six-piece in order to give numerical strength in parliament that he needs to run the government.

Speaking when he kicked off five-day marathon rallies across six counties, Raila expressed his concerns that his administration may be held frustrated by the William Ruto led Kenya Kwanza Alliance should they obtain a majority in the House.

He said every vote cast is crucial in the presidential elections and urged residents to ensure that they turn up to the last man to vote for Raila and ODM candidates.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IMF Approves Sh28bn Loan For Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved USD 235.6mn (Sh28 billion)  loan which will be directed towards budgetary support,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

I wanted to defend my title from 2017 and carry the Kenyan flag – 1500m Gold medalist Faith Kipyegon

Newly-crowned world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon says she felt a huge weight of expectations on her shoulders ahead of the women’s finals on Monday...

3 hours ago

County News

Nakuru police recover military fatigue from rental house

The recovery was made on Monday following information passed in confidence to the local administration and police officers led by the area County Commander...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Seychelles Leaders Praise President Kenyatta’s Leadership Style

SEYCHELLES, Jul 19 – Seychelles political leaders have praised President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a visionary leader who has effectively voiced the African...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Wavinya firmly in Machakos race after court upholds IEBC verdict

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jul 19 – A Machakos court has dismissed an application challenging the validity of Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti degree certificate. Justice...

4 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to conduct second simulation of results transmission

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Tuesday set to conduct the second simulation exercise for the...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: I’m very confident that I will win this election

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – Kenya is a democracy with free and fair elections, Deputy President William Ruto said Monday in an interview with AFP, confident...

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Mrima lowers signature threshold for Kigame on account of disability

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission had removed the candidate from the race for failing to obtain the 48,000 signature threshold which was a requirement for...

19 hours ago