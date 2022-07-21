Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok (centre) addressing a press conference at the UDA headquarters alongside the party's Secretary General Veronica Maina (right) and Communications Director Hussein Mohamed on May 5, 2022. /MOSES MUOKI.

August Elections

Ruto Campaign team to seek legal redress over Nyayo Stadium permit cancellation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Campaign Secretariat now says they will move to court to challenge he cancellation of the Nyayo Stadium permit for the last Kenya Kwaza rally.

While terming the cancellation a breech of contact, head of Ruto’s Campaign Secretariat Josephat Nanok stated that they have the documents to prove that they had booked the venue.

He claimed that Sports Kenya was under duress when it cancelled their contact and urged the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance to look for an alternative venue.

“Let’s not fight for a venue, Kenya is a big Country,” Nanok stated.

Sports Kenya denied the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) permission to use Nyayo Stadium for its final rallies on August 5 and 6 saying the venue has been booked for a peace concert.

This is despite a contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicating that the alliance made a booking on July 12, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508mn, being hire charges.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto through a letter addressed to UDA Secretary General informed the William Ruto-led alliance that they wouldn’t be able to use the venue, since the dates of the peace concerts coincide with their booked date.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between 5th-7th August, 2022 the facility will not be available for your use,” Metto stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Tuesday the Azimio campaign team also claimed to have booked the same venue for their final rally.

The Azimio Coalition Secretary General Junet Mohammed issued a press release notifying their supporters that they will be holding their final campaign meeting in Nairobi on the 6th at Nyayo stadium.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

DP Ruto to attend Presidential debate next Tuesday, Secretariat confirms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto has confirms attendance of the presidential debate set for Next Tuesday at the Catholic University...

22 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Sheikh Mohamud heads to Arusha as Somalia readies bid to join EAC

Villa Somalia, the official residence of Somalia's Head of State, said Sheikh Mohamud would be seeking support to join the regional bloc.

2 hours ago

August Elections

Court of Appeal Suspends order for Kigame to present nomination papers to IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Court of Appeal has temporarily stopped the decision of the High Court allowing Independent Presidential Candidate Reuben Kigame...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Sports Kenya denies UDA Nyayo Stadium permit for final rally, venue booked for peace concert

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has suffered a major blow after Sports Kenya denied it permission to use Nyayo...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We are not fools, the Unga subsidy is short-term – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21- Deputy President William Ruto has scoffed at his lead competitor in the presidential race, Raila Odinga for claiming he is...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Probe launched into Kisii chaos where 6 police officers were injured

KISII, Kenya, Jul 21 – Security officers in Kisii have launched investigations over a protest which left six police officers injured during running battles...

4 hours ago

crime

Lobby wants suspension of Nakuru police boss over extra-judicial killings

Nairobi, Kenya, July 20-The Independent Medico-Legal Unit, Kenyan-based rights group, now wants the immediate suspension and investigation of the newly promoted Nakuru County Commander...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CMA, Agriculture Ministry sign pact on affordable maize flour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The Cereal Millers Association (CMA) and the Ministry of Agriculture have signed an agreement that will see the price...

5 hours ago