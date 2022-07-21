Ruto Campaign team to seek legal redress over Nyayo Stadium permit cancellation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Campaign Secretariat now says they will move to court to challenge he cancellation of the Nyayo Stadium permit for the last Kenya Kwaza rally.

While terming the cancellation a breech of contact, head of Ruto’s Campaign Secretariat Josephat Nanok stated that they have the documents to prove that they had booked the venue.

He claimed that Sports Kenya was under duress when it cancelled their contact and urged the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance to look for an alternative venue.

“Let’s not fight for a venue, Kenya is a big Country,” Nanok stated.

Sports Kenya denied the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) permission to use Nyayo Stadium for its final rallies on August 5 and 6 saying the venue has been booked for a peace concert.

This is despite a contract seen by Capital FM News between Sports Kenya and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) indicating that the alliance made a booking on July 12, 2022.

The contract also shows that UDA has already paid Sh1.508mn, being hire charges.

Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto through a letter addressed to UDA Secretary General informed the William Ruto-led alliance that they wouldn’t be able to use the venue, since the dates of the peace concerts coincide with their booked date.

“We regret to inform you that due to peace concerts scheduled to take place at both Moi International Sports Centre- Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium between 5th-7th August, 2022 the facility will not be available for your use,” Metto stated.

On Tuesday the Azimio campaign team also claimed to have booked the same venue for their final rally.

The Azimio Coalition Secretary General Junet Mohammed issued a press release notifying their supporters that they will be holding their final campaign meeting in Nairobi on the 6th at Nyayo stadium.