Deputy President William Ruto. /FILE

August Elections

Ruto asks ODM to pick new candidate to compete with him

Published

MARSABIT, Kenya, Jul 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to pick a new presidential candidate to compete with him in the August elections.

He said it was clear Raila Odinga is retreating from the race after sensing defeat.

“Get a [serious] candidate who will face us in the election,” he said.

Ruto urged the ODM leader to stop threatening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“This is an independent institution; it cannot take instruction from any candidate or politician,” he explained.

He was speaking on Thursday in Marsabit County while campaigning for Kenya Kwanza in Illeret, North Horr, Loiyangalani and Korr.

The Deputy President noted that IEBC has the mandate and expertise to conduct free, fair and credible election.

“IEBC does not operate in an environment of coercion and ultimatums. If Raila is not ready, let Azimio get his replacement. As Kenya Kwanza, we are ready for the contest.”

He was accompanied by MPs Aden Duale, Naomi Waqo, Ali Rasso, Kithure Kindiki, Ndindi Nyoro and Marsabit County political aspirants Kello Harsama, Steve Lenarokushu, Galma Baraka, Mohamed Chute, Sunya Ore, among others.

Duale told off Odinga for looking around for escape routes instead of selling his agenda to Kenyans.

He said ODM has run out of ideas and was fast losing ground support.

“Kenyans refused to be blackmailed. The so-called Deep State and System has collapsed. Now they have no place to hide,” argued the Garissa Township MP.

Kithure explained that Kenya Kwanza is ready to face Azimio.

“You cannot be a player and referee at the same time. Threats will not make you (Raila) a president,” he noted.

He said Odinga’s script that is being witnessed now is familiar.

On his part, Harsama who is the Kenya Kwanza Gubernatorial Candidate asked IEBC not to bow to any preasure.

“Work in accordance with the Constitution,” added Waqo.

Comments
