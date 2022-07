NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Deputy Presidential Candidate Rigathi Gachagua has ruled out an acrimonious fallout with his principal William Ruto saying their administration would not have time for pettiness.

Rigathi, who said he enjoys a solid relationship with the UDA presidential candidate, said the clash between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his former ally Ruto was brought about by “inferiority complex” on the part of the Head of State.

More to follow…