Justina Wamae Roots Party (Left), Ruth Mutua Mucheru, Agano Party (Right)

August Elections

Roots Party to suspend only parts of the constitution like Chapter six- Wamae

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – Roots Party Deputy Presidential running mate Justina Wamae will only suspend parts of the constitution like Chapter six that delas with the integrity of elected leaders.

Speaking during the debate with her Agano Party counterpart Ruth Mucheru, Wamae stated that Chapter six of the constitution does not benefit Kenyans as it is not working.

She stated that fear needs to be instilled on Kenyans to such point that they will be moved not to be corrupt.

“It is about time we be stern on corruption. Our idea is instilling fear in the minds of Kenyans to respect public resources,” she said.

