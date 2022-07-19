Rigathi spends time with Ruto’s economists ahead of debate with Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua spent the better part of his day on Monday with the party’s economists as he readied for a televised debate with his chief opponent Martha Karua.

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro shared images conferring with the Mathira lawmaker at an undisclosed location in Nairobi subtly tweeting: “we are here.”

Nyoro, a Kenyatta University-trained economist an entrepreneur who is seeking a second term in the National Assembly, is among UDA presidential candidate William Ruto’s diehard supporters who has viciously criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s economic agenda in the second term terming it as insensitive to “hustlers” a term used to described people at the bottom of the pyramid.

Before his removal from parliamentary committees at the height of clashes pitting Kenyatta’s supporters against members backing Ruto, Nyoro served as a Member of the Public Accounts Committee and also the Regional Integration Commitee.

Ruto who has served as Deputy President since 2013 has promised to recalibrate the country’s economic model to a bottom-up approach which will seek to ensure access to affordable credit for small scale traders and ensure middle-out development that redistributes wealth to end extreme poverty.

His chief economic adviser, Telegram-acclaimed David Ndii, has in months leading to the August 9 presidential campaign emerged as the leading voices for Ruto’s economic agenda backed by Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichungw’ah, a two-term lawmaker who served as the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee. Rigathi Gachagua: The Moi-era public administrator, Uhuru ex-aide running to be DP

Born to a family of freedom fighters, Gachagua, has fashioned himself as a non conformer charting an independent path, often adopting a combative approach against those he says are out to “sell fear.”

“We won’t be cowed into changing our position. Let our opponents know they will not succeed in selling us fear,” the first-term lawmaker representating Mathira Constituency said at the height of a corruption investigation he termed a witch-hunt orchestrated by the State to intimidate him.

Rigathi, who has described his late father Nashashon Gachagua Reriani as a gun technician who supported Mau Mau fighters in Mt. Kenya Forest and his wife Martha Kirigo who provided them with food and ammunition, has labeled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s graft fight as a scheme by “dynasties” to weaponize the criminal justice system against “hustlers” born of little-known parents.

The 57-year-old politician who has also served as a public administrator surprised allies and critics alike when he emerged as a top contender for the running mate slot in the William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance.

Long-drawn negotiations that stretched into the night as two formations in UDA haggled over who between Rigathi and Tharaka Nithi Senator should deputize Ruto culminated in his unveiling on May 15.

An eighth-born in a family of nine children, Rigathi was among politicians loyal to President Kenyatta in the vote-rich central region before he decamped the ruling Jubilee Party to join Ruto’s outfit at the height of a vicious combat that saw dozens of Ruto’s allies dethroned from powerful parliamentary slots including Leader of Majority in both the Senate and National Assembly.