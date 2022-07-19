2022 ELECTIONS
Rigathi on rice party: People wanted an assurance I will complete my rural home which stalled due to a witch-hunt
UDA Deputy Presidential Candidate Rigathi Gachagua dismissed social media reports indicating his intention to recover frozen accounts was so that he host residents and serve them “rice and beans”. Gachagua said he was responding to concerns by his constituents in Mathira who were concerned about a stalled house construction wondering if he would have a rural residence once elected.
