2022 ELECTIONS

Rigathi: I expect a robust debate devoid of trivialities

Gachagua arrived an hour to the scheduled onset of debate which was scheduled to start at 8.00pm (EAT).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19 — Kenya Kwanza Alliance Deputy Presidential candidate Rigathi Gachaga arrived at the Catholic University of East Africa in Karen Tuesday evening to face his key opponent Martha Karua in the running mates debate ending speculation on his participation.

Gachagua arrived an hour to the scheduled onset of debate which was scheduled to start at 8.00pm (EAT).

“I am a guy who keeps time, I was a guy in uniform and I believe in military precision,” he said.

“I am ready for the debate and I am looking forward towards it,” he added.

Gachagua challenged the moderators to exhibit professionalism and not be “trivial”.

“I hope this debate is about the people of Kenya. I hope it will not desegregate into innuendos, rumors and unnecessary issues. I trust that the moderators will give us a chance to present to the people of Kenya our plan to turn around the economy and change their lives,” he said.

Gachagua pointed out that he will use the platform to speak to the millions of Kenyans who do not get the opportunity to attend their countrywide rallies.

He was flanked by, among others, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Journalists James Smart and Sophia Wanuna were set to moderate the debate.  

