Rigathi Gachagua: The Moi-era public administrator, Uhuru ex-aide running to be DP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Born to a family of freedom fighters, Rigathi Gachagua, has fashioned himself as a non conformer charting an independent path, often adopting a combative approach against those he says are out to “sell fear.”

“We won’t be cowed into changing our position. Let our opponents know they will not succeed in selling us fear,” the first-term lawmaker representating Mathira Constituency said at the height of a corruption investigation he termed a witch-hunt orchestrated by the State to intimidate him.

Rigathi, who has described his late father Nashashon Gachagua Reriani as a gun technician who supported Mau Mau fighters in Mt. Kenya Forest and his wife Martha Kirigo who provided them with food and ammunition, has labeled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s graft fight as a scheme by “dynasties” to weaponize the criminal justice system against “hustlers” born of little-known parents.

The 57-year-old politician who has also served as a public administrator surprised allies and critics alike when he emerged as a top contender for the running mate slot in the William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance.

Long-drawn negotiations that stretched into the night as two formations in UDA haggled over who between Rigathi and Tharaka Nithi Senator should deputize Ruto culminated in his unveiling on May 15.

An eighth-born in a family of nine children, Rigathi was among politicians loyal to President Kenyatta in the vote-rich central region before he decamped the ruling Jubilee Party to join Ruto’s outfit at the height of a vicious combat that saw dozens of Ruto’s allies dethroned from powerful parliamentary slots including Leader of Majority in both the Senate and National Assembly.

Ruto and Rigathi are banking on the support of a dozen parties coalescing around the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to defeat their chief competitors Raila Odinga (presidential candidate) and Martha Karua (running mate) in the Azimio formation which enjoys President Kenyatta’s backing and that of key Cabinet Secretaries including Fred Matiangi (Interior) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

The alliance that UDA co-founded with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya also includes Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party, Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi, Mwangi Kiunjuri’s The Service Party, William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Party, the Farmers Party, Devolution Party of Kenya, Economic Freedom Party, the Communist Party of Kenya and Martin Wambora’s Umoja na Maendeleo Party.

Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) also enlisted Maendeleo Chap Chap and Pamoja African Alliance after storming out of Azimio.

Rigathi is scheduled to face Karua in the Deputy Presidential Debate on Tuesday night but he was yet to confirm attendance for the debate which his party has dismissed as pre-rigged accusing its organizers of being biased.

The UDA Presidential Campaign Secretariat maintained its position on Friday saying its candidates will make independent decisions on whether or not to attend presidential debates.

The campaign’s spokesperson Hussein Mohamed told reporters that the secretariat had provided Ruto and his running mate with sufficient information on the media landscape highlighting the perceived imbalance in media coverage.

“That advice was legitimized by a monitoring report by the Media Council, that showed the other people (our competitors) are enjoying 61 percent or so of coverage,” he stated.

Mohamed, who was flanked by the campaign’s Director General, Josphat Nanok, cited a media survey released by the Media Council of Kenya in June which showed their main competitor Raila Odinga received 58.7 percent coverage in news media compared to Ruto’s 36.6 percent.

He dismissed a new survey that suggested an improvement to 46 percent versus Odinga’s 45 percent, saying it lacked legitimacy.

“The media council again a day or two after issued a statement this time however, without any report any statistics trying to say the numbers have changed.”

Here is a brief profile of Rigathi Gachagua: