Raila says Karua debate against Gachagua impressive

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 20 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has congratulated his running mate Martha Karua following Tuesday’s debate against Rigathi Gachagua saying her performance was impressive.

Odinga said in a statement Wednesday that Karua’s ability to stay “calm even when provoked” was highly impressive in a veiled reference to Gachagua’s jabs directed at Karua during the heated debate Tuesday night.

“Your poise, mastery of subject matters, and staying calm even when provoked were impressive. I congratulate my able deputy and team member Martha Karua. The Azimio family stands proud of your performance during last night’s debate,” Odinga said.

On Tuesday, Deputy President William Ruto lauded Gachagua following his debate with Azimio’s Karua.

Taking to his Twitter, Ruto described him as a very able running mate.

“Kenyans are confident that in you we have a seasoned, passionate and focused leader to help us steer Kenya kwanza to victory and the nation to prosperity. We thank almighty God na ubarikiwe saaan. Never mind the media,” he stated.

The debate touched on a number of issues and in one instance, Gachagua denied claims that a portion of his fortune stems from business dealings during the tenure of his brother Nderitu Gachugua’s stint as Governor.

Gachagua stated that he is an astute businessman who started doing business 40 years ago and he added that he has never done business with the county.

The Mathira MP claimed that the allegations he is facing are part of the blackmail by the Jubilee Government after he allegedly refused to back the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.