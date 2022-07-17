Connect with us

Raila Odinga/FILE

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila pleads with supporters to reclaim Lang’ata from Ruto’s UDA

Odinga urged residents of expansive Kibra constituency which served between 1992 and March 2013 before it was slit into two constituencies to elect representatives allied to his party.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has appealed to his supporters in Kibera to turn out in large numbers and vote for him in next month’s presidential election.

Odinga urged residents of expansive Kibra constituency which served between 1992 and March 2013 before it was slit into two constituencies to elect representatives allied to his party.

He was referring to the election of Nixon Korir, an ally of his arch rival William Ruto, who trounced Odinga’s candidate in 2017.

“Last time you disappointed me by electing my enemies, and I don’t want this time to see this. I want to see Lang’ata coming back and voting for Baba,” he stated.

Odinga, whose party has fielded Felix Odiwuor for the Lang’ata seat, said he will have difficulties governing if Ruto’s loyalists dorminate the National Assembly and the Senate.

“I don’t want to go to the state house and here down I have my enemies in office. You must place me in the State House and elect my candidates to the office so we can work together.”

He appealed to his supporters not to elect his rivals, especially candidates fielded by parties allied to the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Odinga went ahead to fault Ruto’s manifestos and promises which he termed as unrealistic,.

The Azimio presidential candidate campaigned in different parts of Nairobi pledging to improve the living standards for city residents.

He pledged to ensure freed education for all children all the way to tertiary institutions, reduce the cost of living, provide medical care, and provide a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 to the vulnerable once elected.

