Raila leading in 3 Eastern Counties due to Kalonzo influence – Infotrak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – A new survey by Infotrak Research shows that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga enjoys huge support in all the three Ukambani counties, with most of the respondents saying they will vote for him.

The survey released on Thursday showed that Odinga’s support in Kitui is at 57 per cent, Makueni 68 percent while in Machakos it is at 62 percent.

Infotrak General Manager Raphael Mulwa explained that Odinga’s increased support in the Ukambani region was largely contributed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s move to rejoin Azimio.

“Kalonzo’s return has had a major boost and we have also seen the Wiper leader extensively campaigning for their coalition in the region,” stated Mulwa.

According to the survey conducted between July 19 th and 21 st 2022 , in Kitui Deputy President William Ruto’s support is at 21 per cent, Wajackoyah trails at 3 percent while 20 per cent are still undecided.

In Makueni hile 16 per cent were in support of DP Ruto while in Machakos Ruto’s support was at 21 per cent, as Wajackoyah trailed at 2 per cent.

The data also revealed that Odinga had gained in the three counties while his main competitor had lost since the last survey done early this month.

The date indicated that in Kitui Odinga gained 2 per cent while Ruto lost 3 per cent. In Machakos Odinga gained 11 per cent while Ruto lost 8 per cent, and in Makueni Odinga gained 11 per cent while Ruto lost 5 per cent.

Infotrak said a total of 2000 respondents were interviewed.