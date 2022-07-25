Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Odinga and Karua took a break from campaign rallies on Tuesday to chair a follow up Azimio Council meeting after a session on Friday/Raila Odinga Campaign

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila, Karua condole with families who lost loved ones in Tharaka Nithi accident

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic Tharaka Nithi accident that has so far claimed more than 30 lives.

Through his presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua, Odinga urged motorists to exercise caution and observe motorist safety rule while out on the road.

“On behalf of our campaign, the Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party flag bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his running mate Hon Martha Karua send their deepest condolences to all those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in the very unfortunate and tragic incident,” Mutua stated.

The duo wished quick recovery to those battling for their lives in hospital thanking the medical personnel for attending to them.

“This is a difficult moment for these families and our campaign prays for them to get comfort and fortitude,” Mutua said.

Six more were on Monday morning retrieved from the wreckage of the bus that plunged into River Nithi, raising the death toll to 30.

Police said thirteen people were in hospital, some with serious injuries even as the search for more bodies continued in the river.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora said they were also working to retrieve the bus wreckage.

“We are still searching for more bodies in the river in the exercise that resumed this (Monday) morning,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The accident occured on Sunday at about 6pm when the Mombasa-bound bus plunged into the river, about 40 meters down, killing 20 people on the spot. Six others were pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

The search and rescue was, however, called off until Monday morning when six more bodies were retrieved.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that the bus plunged into the river due to brake failure at the bridge that is marked as a black spot due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there.

“The accident occurred at about 6pm, and we are having challenges retrieving the bodies,” a local police officer said.

There were fears that some of the bodies may have been swept away.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

DP Ruto urges Raila to reconsider decision to skip presidential debate

NANDI HILLS, Kenya, Jul 25 – Deputy President William Ruto is now urging his main competitor Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja –...

54 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Presidential debate to go on as Raila holds Town Hall meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – The 2022 Presidential Debate Secretariat has confirmed that the debate slated for Tuesday will go on as scheduled despite...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Young Wiper Democrats SG Birundu urges youth to bargain for better positions

KISII, Kenya, Jul 25 – Young Wiper Democrats Secretary General Nixon Birundu has called on the youth to bargain for better positions within political...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Africa CDC launches initiative to drive Covid-19 vaccination in Kenya

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Jul 25 – The Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention (Africa CDC), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has...

1 hour ago

County News

DCI stages dramatic raid at CBD building housing sacco-linked servers over suspicious migration

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera said they established that the office was being renovated adding that the owners of the servers -- Lamstar...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Uhuru, just like his brother Raila, is an ungrateful man: Wetangula

The FORD Kenya Party Leader said President Kenyatta who oversaw a purge of Ruto's allies in the ruling Jubilee Party turned against a comrade...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto dismisses Kinoti’s ‘kilometre-long’ statement on Chebukati as theatrics

Ruto said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was fond of making dramatic statements despite little evidence to sustain his allegations in court, something...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You will be missed, remembered and revered’ : State House staff to Uhuru

The staff who convened for an inter-faith thanksgiving service to reflect on President Kenyatta’s 10-year rule heaped praised on the Head of State saying...

20 hours ago