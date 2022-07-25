Raila, Karua condole with families who lost loved ones in Tharaka Nithi accident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua have condoled with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic Tharaka Nithi accident that has so far claimed more than 30 lives.

Through his presidential campaign secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua, Odinga urged motorists to exercise caution and observe motorist safety rule while out on the road.

“On behalf of our campaign, the Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party flag bearer Rt Hon Raila Odinga and his running mate Hon Martha Karua send their deepest condolences to all those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in the very unfortunate and tragic incident,” Mutua stated.

The duo wished quick recovery to those battling for their lives in hospital thanking the medical personnel for attending to them.

“This is a difficult moment for these families and our campaign prays for them to get comfort and fortitude,” Mutua said.

Six more were on Monday morning retrieved from the wreckage of the bus that plunged into River Nithi, raising the death toll to 30.

Police said thirteen people were in hospital, some with serious injuries even as the search for more bodies continued in the river.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora said they were also working to retrieve the bus wreckage.

“We are still searching for more bodies in the river in the exercise that resumed this (Monday) morning,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The accident occured on Sunday at about 6pm when the Mombasa-bound bus plunged into the river, about 40 meters down, killing 20 people on the spot. Six others were pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

The search and rescue was, however, called off until Monday morning when six more bodies were retrieved.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that the bus plunged into the river due to brake failure at the bridge that is marked as a black spot due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there.

“The accident occurred at about 6pm, and we are having challenges retrieving the bodies,” a local police officer said.

There were fears that some of the bodies may have been swept away.