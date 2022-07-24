2022 ELECTIONS
Raila drops out of presidential debate, says Ruto lacks ‘basic decency’
“Any debate devoid of these questions would be an insult to the intelligence of Kenyans. That is why
we do not intend to share a national podium with a person who lacks basic decency. As is well
known, our opponent has traversed the country hurling epithets at us and other key national
leaders, including vile sexist attacks.”
Professor Makau Mutua
Spokesperson Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat
