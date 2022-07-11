Raila dares Ruto for a ‘bruising battle’ in raging manual voter register debate

NAROK, Kenya Jul 12 – Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared his main competitor Deputy President William Ruto for a bruising battle in the August 9 election, declaring “I am not afraid of you.”

“We are ready to face you on election day so that we can know who will emerge victorious. We are not afraid of you. Who are you so that you claim that we are afraid of facing you,” Odinga said in Narok on Sunday.

Raila expressed satisfaction with the assurances he has received from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission that the manual register of voters will be used in next month’s general elections.

Odinga told supporters in Narok South on Sunday that it was imperative for the nation to participate in free and fair elections.

Odinga had last week given an ultimatum to the electoral commission when he stated that failure to use a manual register along with the electronic one will be a recipe for vote fraud while accusing his main competitor Ruto of hatching a plot to rig elections.

“Ruto has been spending a lot of time talking about me, but what he says about me has no basis, but I am not his agemate,” he said.

Raila told his supporters that he is more than prepared to face Ruto in the August 9 polls adding that he will deliver a resounding victory to them.

“He keeps saying that we are afraid and we are threatening to boycott the polls because we have sensed defeat at the polls but I know we are going to win. Already, we are ahead with about 65 percent to 70 percent,” he stated.

He told Ruto to prepare for bruising campaigns, even as he dismissed claims that he is afraid of the elections which is now 28 days away.

“The IEBC has written back to us and they have stated a manual register of voters will be available at all polling centers so that if the KIEMS kits encounter any difficulties in identifying you by use of your biometrics, the poll clerks can always have a complementary mechanism to ensure you are denied your right to vote,” he said.