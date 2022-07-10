Public wants pardoned prisoners issued with clearance certificates 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KITALE, Kenya, Jul 10 – The task force mandated to review Article 133 of the constitution, which touches on the Power of Mercy, is in the process of validating public views.

Speaking in Kitale town of Trans Nzoia County, the Power of Mercy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Muriuki, who is also a member of the taskforce, disclosed that already three counties have ratified public views that were collected last year.

According to Muriuki, Busia, Kakamega and Trans Nzoia are among the first counties to ratify collected views.

“The taskforce is currently moving around the 25 counties where forums for collecting public views had been conducted, with a view of validating the same,” Muriuki told a stakeholders meeting at Kitale Secondary School.

She highlighted some of the views captured during the public views collection exercises.

Among the key concerns raised by members of the public in Trans Nzoia was the need for the police department to issue pardoned prisoners with clearance certificates to enable them access crucial services, including job opportunities.

Muriuki explained that in case the taskforce adopts the clearance certificate request, then conditional pardon would allow prisoners to be awarded with the proposed document.

The CEO further clarified pardoned prisoners will be granted a seal to enable them get police clearance,

She, however, clarified the reviewed policy document would leave room for revocation of the seal in the event the beneficiary engages in crime again.

“The process for acquiring clearance certificates would be done within a specified period following conditional release of the prisoners,” noted Muriuki, adding the move will give security agents adequate time to understudy the pardoned prisoners.

The official reassured beneficiaries of the Power of Mercy of the government’s commitment towards properly rehabilitating and making them acceptable members of society.

“Unless one has a criminal DNA, the government is working from a multi-agency approach with the main objective of resettling and economically empowering the pardoned prisoners,” remarked Muriuki.

The CEO was accompanied by Deputy Prisons Commissioner Florence Momanyi.