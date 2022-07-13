Connect with us

Prof Paul Wainaina/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KU VC gives emotional address as Uhuru sustains onslaught

President Kenyatta launched an attack against Prof Wainaina launch of the WHO emergency hub on Saturday vowing to “retire with him” when he leaves office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina convened what could be his last address to the university community on Tuesday as head of the institution amid an escalating onslaught by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“What we are saying here is that the council does not have the mandate. I have said that I do not have the mandate as VC too but I want you to know that this is probably the last time I am talking to you as the VC,” the VC told an assembly at the university’s amphitheater.

Prof Wainaina, who attracted the wrath of President Kenyatta after declining to authorize the transfer of part of the university’s land to settle squatters, told the university community the Ministry of Education had demanded that the university avails the land which had already been subdivided by the Ministry of Lands with National Lands Commission said to have commenced the process of preparing titles.

“We were called by the Ministry of Education, by our CS, who affirmed that the Cabinet had already reached a decision on the parcels of land to be subdivided,” Wainaina said in reference to the demand to cede 338 acres of university land. 

Other proposed allocations include 30 acres for the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Centre for Disease Control (10 acres), and the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (108 acres).

The President accused the VC of frustrating government projects by "laying claim to public land".

The President accused the VC of frustrating government projects by “laying claim to public land”.

