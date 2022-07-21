Connect with us

Kisii County commissioner Allan Macharia during a press conference over Wednesday's protest. /COURTESY

Kenya

Probe launched into Kisii chaos where 6 police officers were injured

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 21 – Security officers in Kisii have launched investigations over a protest which left six police officers injured during running battles with the protestors over the removal of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning officer.

Speaking in Kisii, County commissioner Allan Macharia said six police officers were hospitalised at various hospitals in Kisii after the incident.

“The police are yet to make arrests, the incident is under investigation. I can report six of our officers were injured, and they are receiving treatment” said the County commissioner.

He said security team in the region is well prepared in the coming polls.

Macharia dismissed claims by politicians on treating some candidates with gloves and said they are giving security equally to all citizens including the contestants.

Macharia called for amicable ways of solving issues that arise within the stakeholders to achieve free fair and credible elections.

“It’s suicidal to link the security team into county politics, we don’t play politics,” said Macharia.

He said in the recent past there has been demonisations concerning the coming polls.

Macharia said IEBC officers have received the grievance and they are going to act as he called for calmness from everyone.

He asked leaders to call for roundtable to discuss and solve their issues in a better way.

