NAIROBI, Kenya July 4- The Presidential Debate will be held on July 26.

Prior to this, the Deputy Presidential debate will be held on July 19, according to the team organising the debate jointly through the Media Owners of Kenya (MoA), Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

The team is also set to host a debate for the Nairobi Gubernatorial candidates–all at the Catholic University.

More to follow ……..