Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Defence Forces Recruits Pass Out Parade in Eldoret, Jul 1, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges Kenyans to reflect on sacrifices by the military ahead of Aug polls

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to reflect on sacrifices made by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) personnel in guarding Kenya ahead of the August polls.

Speaking Friday during the KDF Passing out parade at the Recruits Training School in Eldoret, President Kenyatta praised the recruits for their diligence and commitment during the grueling 9-month training.

He called on the new KDF cohort to protect the country’s sovereignty and guard the legacy bequeathed to them by their predecessors and adhere to all the norms and values as prescribed in the oath of allegiance.

“Your pass out elevates you to a place of esteem in our society. With that high privilege comes heavy and demanding responsibilities. To succeed in your military career, you must be willing to sacrifice to put Kenya and the service above self, and to commit to uphold with fidelity the golden reputation of our defense forces,” the head of state said.

He added that over the last nine years, his administration has undertaken what he termed “the most consequential and expansive modernization of the military” in effort to enhance their operational capabilities.

The President noted that the move has been informed by the recognition of the importance of peace and security to the realization of the country’s development agenda.

“We have done this by tooling and retooling our military, addressing the welfare of our military officers and all the security organs in the possibility of our nation and by investing heavily in the training and skills development,” he said.

The Head of State said that his administration had gone further to enact a law that creates a safeguard for their employment and facilitates the integration of anyone incapacitated or severely wounded in the course of their duties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Uhuru Kenyatta further lauded the military for its role in the revival of Kenya Meet Commission and turning it into a profit-making enterprise in record time and the Kenya Shipyards Limited, renovation of Uhuru Gardens, and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service.

While thanking the military personnel for their sacrifices, President Kenyatta said that over the years, he has been forced to make difficult decisions that have sometimes cost the lives of the security officers operating within and out of the country saying the country’s forces deserved to be honored.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Munya urges Kenyans to try different diets after maize flour price hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has urged Kenyans to try and eat other types of foods and other diet...

1 hour ago

August Elections

I will not be intimidated by teargas, Karua says

KISII, Kenya, Jul 1 – Azimio – One Kenya Alliance running mate Martha Karua says said Thursday’s incident where a teargas was lobbed before...

2 hours ago

Kenya

EACC warns holders of fake university degrees of dire consequences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has vowed to recover monies and assets in future from those who used...

2 hours ago

Kenya

MCK launches iVerify Network of fact-checking platform

NAIROBI Kenya July 1 – The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Friday launched a...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoyah to hang the corrupt, support snake farmers, export dog meat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has pledged to support snake farmers and export dog meat once he is...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Police arrest suspected serial killer behind Nakuru attacks

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 1 – Police have arrested a suspected serial killer behind the murders that have rocked Nakuru north area of Mawanga and...

7 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto promises 100,000km fiber optic in first 5yrs in office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to deliver 100,000 Kilometers of fiber optic highway anchored on electricity grid to...

7 hours ago

August Elections

Wajackoya roots for legalisation of Marijuana to settle Kenya’s debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah has rooted for the legalization of Marijuana in the country saying that if...

18 hours ago