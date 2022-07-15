President Kenyatta to hold talks with Guinea-Bisau’s Sissoco Embaló

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President Kenyatta will today hold bilateral discussions with Guinea-Bisau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló who arrived in country Thursday for a three-day State Visit.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo says the visiting President will be officially received by his Kenyan host, President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi at 11 am followed by bilateral talks between Kenyan and Guinea-Bissau Government delegations

The two leaders last met in Mombasa in January 2020 shortly after Umaro won the presidential election.

They agreed to work more closely to deepen their bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two leaders also resolved to work together and play an active role in bridging the gap between East and West Africa through enhanced people-to-people interactions so as to boost the continental integration efforts.