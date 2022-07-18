President Kenyatta to address extra-ordinary session of Seychelles National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Monday scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly as he kicks-off his three-day State visit in the Island country.

The Head of State who arrived in Seychelles Sunday is also set to hold bilateral talks with his host President Wavel Ramkalawan before witnessing the signing of various agreements focused on deepening socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

Kenya and Seychelles cooperate in many areas including trade, maritime security and the fight against piracy, the blue economy, parliamentary exchanges, cooperation between the chambers of commerce, youth and sports, culture and fisheries.

This is the first State Visit by President Kenyatta to the Indian Ocean Island country.

In 2017, former Seychelles President Danny Faure visited Kenya where the two countries signed agreements to strengthen regional partnership and cooperation in areas such as the fight against narcotics, and tourism, trade, maritime security and the Blue Economy.