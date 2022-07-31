President Kenyatta says Nairobi Expressway has proved its worth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Nairobi Expressway has proved its worth during the trial period by motorists.

Speaking after commissioning the highway, President Kenyatta stated that the expressway complements the expansion of the James Gichuru-Rironi road as well as feeding into the newly built Eastern and Western Bypass.

He further stated that during the trials, the Nairobi Expressway has proved that it has impacted the manufacturing, tourism, hospitality sectors directly creating job and investment opportunities in the region.

More to follow….