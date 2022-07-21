President Kenyatta promotes former Aide Njiru in key Military changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed his former Aide de Camp Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru as Kenya Army Commander.

Lt.Gen Mbogo will replace Lt.Gen Walter Koipaton who was appointed in 2018 and has now retired after a four-year tour of duty.

The president announced the changes following a meeting by the Defence Council chaired by Cabinet Secretary for Defence Eugene Wamalwa.

Lt Gen Njiru had last year been posted to defence staff college and appointed commander.