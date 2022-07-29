President Kenyatta presides over last military event as Head of State

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday presided over the Consecration, Presentation, and Trooping of the Colours by the 21st Battalion, The Kenya Rifles, his last military event as the Head of State.

Formed in March 2016, the 21st Battalion, The Kenya Rifles is an Infantry Unit of the 6th Infantry Brigade based at the Laikipia KDF Range, and is recognizable by its distinctive Army Maroon colour.

Trooping of the Colour is an elaborate military drill marked by a parade, marching and prayers held to present Presidential and Regimental Colours to an Infantry Unit.

Speaking Friday during the ceremony held at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Garrison, President Kenyatta lauded the Unit for accomplishing the fete.

“The award of these Colours is a significant milestone on the development of these units which have participated in various operations and effectively executed the KDF mandate to defend and protect our territorial integrity,” he said.

According to the military, the colour stands for the honour accorded to the Unit or Base, thus, it’s a well-guarded and treasured possession, since its loss might lead to disbandment of a Unit or the Base.

When a Unit is designated to troop its Colour, it becomes an honour to the Regiment as it is now able to showcase its Colour in a ceremony known as “Trooping of Colour”.

The Colours embody the spirit of the Regiment and the exemplary service performed by a specific regiment.

President Kenyatta said that the occasion is a moment of great pride for the country noting that it comes just before their relocation to Manda Bay.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Head of State said that together with the Kenya Navy, the unit will establish a permanent presence in Boni Forest from where it will secure Kenya’s border areas from external threats, especially from the Somalia-based terrorist outfit Al-Shabaab.

He added that the occasion is a key reminder of the symbolism and significance of the country’s national flag.

The Head of State thanked the men in uniform for their sacrifices and their commitment to protecting the country.

“To all our service men and women, I shall never tire in thanking you for your bravery, excellence, and dedication. You’re the spear of our safety, our shield against those who would wish to do us harm, and a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation,” he said.

During the ceremony, President Kenyatta also graced the official opening of the Kenya Army Band Headquarters and Defence Forces School of Music.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and the KDF top brass led by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi graced the event.