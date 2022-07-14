Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Speaking during the virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi, on Friday, President Kenyatta enumerated various initiatives the Government had put in place to ensure gender equity/PSCU

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru moves to cushion Kenyans after approving Sh16.6bn subsidy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to cushion Kenyans after approving a Sh16.6 billion subsidy.

According to State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the move is expected “provide further direct relief to all Kenyan families and establish the necessary safeguards for protecting Kenyan consumers from further increases in the cost of living.”

She observed that global events made worse by the COVID-19 Pandemic have triggered exponential increase in commodity prices, including those of food items, fuel products, farm inputs and construction materials.

“His Excellency the President understands that high fuel prices pose a significant challenge for every Kenyan household and collectively on the economy and our way of life,” she stated.

She assured that the government will continue to roll out similar actions to assist Kenyans deal with the difficulty situation.

The action by the head of state follows sharp criticism by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto that has been blaming President Kenyatta’s handshake with the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga for being the cause of the high cost of living.

Due to the subsidy, Fuel prices will also remain unchanged during the month of July.

In Nairobi, petrol will retail at Sh159.12, diesel at Sh140.00, and kerosene at Sh127.94.

According to the statement, without the fuel subsidy the pump prices would have been Sh209.95 for petrol, Sh193.64 for diesel, and Sh181.13 for kerosene.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The President understands that high fuel prices pose a significant challenge for every Kenyan household. In response to these challenges, the government has over the last year implemented a fuel stabilization programme that has offered reprieve to Kenyans at the pump through a subsidy of Sh101.852 billion, to date,” Dena stated.

The intervention comes as a relief even as the National Treasury mulls eliminating the fuel subsidy saying it is inefficient.

Further, Treasury noted that the cost of the fuel subsidy could eventually surpass its allocation in the National Budget, thus potentially escalating public debt to unsustainable levels and disrupting the Government’s plans to reduce the rate of debt accumulation.

“For this reason, a gradual adjustment in domestic fuel prices will be necessary in order to progressively eliminate the need for the fuel subsidy, possibly within the next Financial Year,” said Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Monitors ask OP duo to keep off politics, say police unprepared for polls

The groups warned that political leanings by the two officials at the Office of the President (OP) risk causing "erosion of confidence in security...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Fuel Prices Unchanged As Govt Injects Additional Sh16bn Subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of July after the government authorized an additional Sh16.675billion fuel subsidy...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education reforms key to revitalizing Kenya’s economy: economist

To improve any economy, Professor Michael Kremer of the University of Chicago, says government must first focus on reforming the education system.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Section of Thika Super Highway closed after fuel tanker overturns

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police in Nairobi have temporarily blocked a section of the Thika Superhighway between Roysambu and Githurai 45 after a fuel...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Poll officials to scout around for network where satellite fails: Marjan

The transmission on results outside gazetted polling centres was a thorny issue during the 2017 General Election.

3 hours ago

County News

Man stabbed to death by wife over text messages

Witnesses said that the two had been drinking at a table in a bar along Homa Bay-Kendu Road and had been in a calm...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

IEBC defends London-based technology provider amid accusations of poll meddling

IEBC awarded a Sh4 billion contract to supply Kenya Integrated Election Management Systems (KIEMS) kits to Smartmatic International Holding B.V, a UK-based firm incorporated...

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya unites E-10 league of elected UNSC members on Syria humanitarian efforts

The ministry noted that the joint statement by the E-10 was a major milestone given that elected members of the Council rarely issue joint...

7 hours ago