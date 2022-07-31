President Kenyatta Mourns Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of the Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu who passed on early this morning at his home in Nakuru County.

The late Lt. Col. (Rtd) Matu, 82, was one of the military officers who served as the Aide De Camp (ADC) to the country’s founding President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta eulogized the late Matu as a patriotic Kenyan who served the country diligently in various capacities.

“We will forever cherish Lt. Col. (Rtd) Samuel Ngure Matu for his commitment to the service of our beloved country. His diligence and skills earned him a position as Chief Security Officer at the Toyota Kenya Ltd after retiring from the military,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State noted that Lt. Col. (Rtd) Matu was a great role model and leaves behind a rich legacy that should be emulated. “We thank God for having given him to us as a gift. We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played in church and in the Military Officers Association,” President Kenyatta said.

The President prayed to God to give the bereaved family strength and grace to bear the loss.