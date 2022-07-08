Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta hosted religious leaders from Mt Kenya Region for a non-denominational worship, prayer service. /PSCU

August Elections

President Kenyatta meets with religious leaders from Mt Kenya at State House

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted hundreds of religious leaders from Central Kenya Region at State House, Nairobi.

With one month to the August general elections, the President has hosted the men of the cloth from his political backyard for a non-denominational worship and prayer service.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is today at State House, Nairobi hosting hundreds of religious leaders from Central Kenya Region for a non-denominational worship and prayer service,” tweeted State House.

This comes months after months after the Jubilee party leader met over 3000 elders from Central Kenya in the quest to scuttle the influence of Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

President Kenyatta who is the self-declared Kingpin of Mt Kenya region has been working in earnest to ensure the region backs his preferred successor Raila Odinga in the general elections.

With a few months to the polls, the Jubilee party leader has been strategizing to lock in the vote rich Mt Kenya voting basket behind Odinga.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Human rights groups want IEBC to make public final voters register

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Several human rights groups under the umbrella of Angaza movement now want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajackoyah manifesto launch ploy to steal limelight from me – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Deputy President William Ruto now claims that the parallel unveiling of his manifesto and that Roots Party presidential candidate...

44 mins ago

Kenya

NTA report: Health Ministry programs on tobacco use underfunded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A recent report by the National Taxpayers Association says the Ministry of Health’s programmes involved in tobacco control are...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto says President flatly rejected clerics’ plea to reconcile them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who apparently forestalled the attempts by the clergy to iron out the stalemate...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Medical Student who conned parents in fake kidnapping arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – A medical student has been arrested in Kayole, Nairobi after he conned his parents...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila, Karua wouldn’t have stood the humiliation I have been subjected to: Ruto on relation with Uhuru

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 –Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on his strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying if the same treatment...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto maintains handshake to blame for high cost of living

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7- United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer William Ruto has blamed the handshake as one of the reasons for the current...

15 hours ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta Unveiled As Global Champion For Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday inaugurated as the Global Champion for the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP), an...

16 hours ago