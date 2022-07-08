President Kenyatta meets with religious leaders from Mt Kenya at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday hosted hundreds of religious leaders from Central Kenya Region at State House, Nairobi.

With one month to the August general elections, the President has hosted the men of the cloth from his political backyard for a non-denominational worship and prayer service.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is today at State House, Nairobi hosting hundreds of religious leaders from Central Kenya Region for a non-denominational worship and prayer service,” tweeted State House.

This comes months after months after the Jubilee party leader met over 3000 elders from Central Kenya in the quest to scuttle the influence of Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

President Kenyatta who is the self-declared Kingpin of Mt Kenya region has been working in earnest to ensure the region backs his preferred successor Raila Odinga in the general elections.

With a few months to the polls, the Jubilee party leader has been strategizing to lock in the vote rich Mt Kenya voting basket behind Odinga.