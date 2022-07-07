Connect with us

BURUNDI honours President Kenyatta for role in promoting peace, security./ PSCU

Kenya

President KenyatBurundi honours President Kenyatta for promoting Peace, Security in the country

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been honoured for his outstanding role in promoting peace, security and stability in Burundi and the Great Lakes region as a whole.

President Kenyatta received the National Order of the Republic of Burundi, the highest award of honour in the East African nation, today at State House, Nairobi.

The prestigious award was conferred on President Kenyatta by President Evariste Ndayishimiye during Burundi’s 60th Independence Day celebrations held on July 1st in Bujumburu where Kenya’s Ambassador to Burundi Daniel Waisiko Wambura received it on behalf of the Kenyan Head of State and presented it to him today.

The citation stated that President Kenyatta was honoured for the outstanding role he played in promoting peace, security and stability in Burundi during the political crisis in 2015.

“The important role the Government of Kenya played in successfully campaigning for the removal of Burundi from the United Nations Security Council watch list,” said part of the citation.

The award further recognised President Kenyatta’s personal support, engagement and solidarity in successfully campaigning to have the sanctions imposed on Burundi by the European Union and other development partners lifted.

