Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta In Nakuru meeting leaders. / PSCU

August Elections

President Kenyatta discusses country’s political choices with Nakuru leaders

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening met a cross-section of leaders from Rift Valley Region at State House, Nakuru where they discussed a wide array of subjects including the country’s political choices in the August polls.

The leaders thanked the President for various development projects successfully implemented by the national Government in the region saying Rift Valley benefitted immensely from President Kenyatta’s administration.

In one accord, the leaders assured President Kenyatta of the region’s full backing of Azimio La Umoja affiliated aspirants in the forthcoming elections and invited him to visit the region even after his tenure comes to an end.

On his part, President Kenyatta encouraged the leaders and Rift Valley residents to make the right political choices in the August polls and assured the region of utmost security and tranquility during and after the elections.

Earlier in Naivasha, the head of state told politicians not to politicize the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has the potential of creating decent jobs for thousands of Kenyan youths.

The President said it was unfortunate that some leaders have resorted to engaging in politics of deceit to gain political mileage at the expense of the welfare of the people of Kenya.

“Let’s shun politics of deceit, Let’s avoid divisive politics. Kenyans deserve politics of development not lies, insults and threats,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday after presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of six factories at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

He emphasized that the decision to set up the special economic zone, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) and extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Naivasha was informed by the need to attract investors who previously would not venture in places that lacked infrastructure and adequate electricity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We did that so as to attract investors who will create jobs for Kenyans. It is unfortunate that some people have the guts to stand before Kenyans and tell lies about these projects,” the President said.

On the ground-breaking ceremony for the six factories owned by the Turkish Industry Holdings at the Special Economic Zone in Naivasha, the President said their construction will usher in a new era of enhanced contribution to the country’s industrialization agenda.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Stop Politicizing Naivasha Special Economic Zone, President Kenyatta Tells Politicians

MAI-MAHIU, Kenya, Jul 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has told politicians not to politicize the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has the potential...

11 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

There’s only one plan in this election, the other side has sketches: Ruto

UDA presidential candidate William Ruto said his chief rival, Azimio's Raila Odinga, lacks a plan adding he was a project of pro-establishment individuals keen...

12 hours ago

August Elections

Raila skipped Presidential debate because he has no plan for Kenyans – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto now says that his closet political rival Raila Odinga skipped the Presidential debate because he...

12 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

I will deliver on the two-thirds requirement within a year: Ruto

Ruto who spoke during the presidential debate on Tuesday said he had assembled legal experts to propose policy interventions that may not necessarily require...

12 hours ago

Top stories

PHOTO Gallery: Presidential Debate

Here is a collection of photos from the July 26, 2022 presidential debate held at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Kenya’s...

12 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto says he will stop govt borrowing to control spiraling public debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26- Deputy President William Ruto now says if elected as the fifth President of Kenya come August 9 General Election, his...

12 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake to blame for high cost of living, Ruto maintains

Nairobi, Kenya, July 26- – Deputy President William Ruto has maintained that the handshake deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former opposition Chief Raila...

12 hours ago

August Elections

I will make public all contracts signed between Kenya, other countries – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Deputy President William Ruto says he will make public all contracts signed by Kenya and other countries if elected...

13 hours ago