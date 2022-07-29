Connect with us

President Kenyatta conferred national honours on members of PSC board their distinguished service. /PSCU

President Kenyatta Confers State Honours On PSC Board Members

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday conferred national honours on members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) board for their distinguished service to the country.

PSC Chairman Amb Antony Mwaniki Muchiri and Vice Chairperson Charity Seleina Kisotu were conferred the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) while board member Amb Patrick Simiyu Wamoto received the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award.

Other recipients were Amb Salma Abdillah Ahmed, Dr Joyce Kemunto Nyabuti, Dr Reuben Kipkemoi Chirchir, Dr Mary Ciambaka Mwiandi, Mr Andrew Ndambiri Muriuki and Ms. Joan Adhiambo Otieno who were conferred with Moran of the Elder of the Burning Spear (MBS) commendations.

Congratulating them for the honours, the Head of State commended the officials for their distinguished service to the country and urged them to continue discharging their mandate by ensuring that the public service reflects the face of Kenya.

“These awards you have received because of your service to this Republic. Yours is to ensure that we have a public service that is fit for the job. A public service that is committed to the country. A public service that is committed to the service of the country and the people of this Republic,” the President said.

The Head of State said Kenya has a bright future as long as its public service continues to discharge its mandate without fear or favor, and called on PSC to always be above board in discharging their mandate.

“Mine is to really just to wish you well in your endeavours as you go about executing your work. To recognise the need for us to have an inclusive society. A balanced society and nothing reflects more the balance of our country than the public service,” he said.

Public Service Commission CEO Dr Simon Rotich also attended the brief ceremony that was conducted by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua at State House, Nairobi.

