President Kenyatta blasts Kenyatta University VC over WHO lab construction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for complaining over the World Health Organization hub that is set to be built on the institution’s land.

Kenyatta University had lamented that the WHO emergency hub had been built without the university’s permission and the 200 acres where the hub will sit was already set aside for other development project.

During the commission of the WHO emergency hub, President Uhuru Kenyatta sharply criticized those opposing the hub project saying the land belongs to the citizens.

“Property whether its statehouse where I stay for the next few weeks or its university or hospital, this is the property of Kenyan people held in trust by the government of Kenya. This why we try and adopt a whole government approach,” he stated.

“We don’t operate in silos so that someone holds on to something as if it’s their personal property. He or she doesn’t know that his or her day are counted just like mine.”

President Kenyatta dismissed the claims by Kenyatta University that their land was invaded noting that the higher learning institution was just a mere custodian of a public property.

He elaborated that his government has adopted a whole government approach that is inclusive saying that no government entity should work in isolation.

“Some people see as if this land is their own property, no its not! This is public land and you are just a caretaker. Where you recognize that and the whole government approach then you recognize that the government has never worked in isolation,” he said.

The Head of State defended the WHO emergency hub project which was previously housed inside KUTRRH, but later transferred to Kenyatta University land saying its part of global community partnership.

“Kenya is recognized as a strong supporter of our multi-lateral relationship. That’s why we need WHO here and you go out there and say it’s your property. Your property from where?” posed President Kenyatta.

“You want to put breaks there but let me tell you I have only three remaining weeks and we shall deal with all those individuals swiftly and effectively. We will be going home with them ”he added.

In a statement, Prof Wainaina had raised issues saying the higher learning institution had already planned to build a business school,a recreation centre for students and hostels.

“We want to reduce the number of students staying off-campus who are exposed to crime and even death and provide accommodation for them. The taking of our land for other purposes is not in the interest of our students or the university,” he said.

Prof Wainaina termed the takeover of the land as an invasion who accessed the land through the gate of the nearby Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital.

“They also brought in an excavator and bulldozer and in the morning the group proceeded to clear the land. I have not been informed by anyone what the activity on KU land is about. They overwhelmed our security team and proceeded to demolish the temporary perimeter fences and other structures on the land,” he said.