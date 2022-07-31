Pray for Kalonzo so that God can open his eyes like he has done mine – Sonko

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 31 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is now calling on his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to rethink his stay in the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party.

During his first political tour in Kitui County after he decamped to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by William Ruto, Sonko urged Musyoka to join the coalition insisting that Azimio La Umoja coalition has no keen interest of Ukambani region.

“My brother Stephen Kalonzo is not a bad man, but where he is right now is where there is a problem. Please continue praying for me and my brother Kalonzo so that God touches him the way he has touched me and my eyes were opened,” Sonko said.

Sonko defended his move to join the Ruto led team saying the Ukambani nation has no assured slots within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition as the position that Wiper boss has been promised is not existent in the constitution.

“Raila has no good intention for us Kamba people. When he unveiled his projected government positions at KICC he only mentioned Hassan Joho to be the Lands Do you know what position Kibwana or Ngilu will have in his government? Is there any Kamba mentioned in that list? None. I have also told Kalonzo there is no position called Chief Minister,” he said.

Ruto on his part called upon Musyoka to join his political bandwagon saying Odinga led coalition has undermine his input.

The DP assured Musyoka to give him a plum position once he wins the August presidential elections.

Even if Kalonzo doesn’t like me hasn’t Raila made him suffer?Someone has supported you for ten years,you have forgotten him to the extent that you ask to come for an interview and after the interview you tell him he has failed.Isnt that ridicule?Now Raila will tell him that he will supported his bid in 2037 when he would be 100 years old,” Ruto said.

Sonko blamed Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua for working in earnest to ensure he is not on the ballot in the Mombasa gubernatorial race in favor of ODM candidate Abdulswamad Nassir.

The Former Governor singled out Karua by alleging that he colluded with Chief Justice Martha Koome to lock him out of public office in the ruling that found him legally impeached having contravened Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“Karua is a not a truthful woman. Raila and Karua are the ones who did this evil to me.I am a Kenyan who is supposed to be protected by the Constitution. I appealed against the government and soon after I was cleared by the IEBC, the next day Karua colluded with Martha Koome to punish me,” Sonko claimed.

Sonko seems to have thrown in the towel on the Mombasa gubernatorial race having joined hands with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Sonko yesterday admitted that time is not on his side saying he had to find a better solution for the people of Mombasa having been edged out of Mombasa race after his clearance was revoked.

“Time is not on our side and I have had to sit down as a leader think about what would be best for my people and I have come to the realisation that I should work with a government that shares the same vision for my people as I and one that benefits them ,” Sonko wrote on his social media account.

Sonko who was welcomed to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance fold by Deputy President William Ruto termed his move as a better solution having been offered plum positions in the executive should Ruto clinch government.

Among the slots include One Cabinet Secretary position, three principal secretaries’ slot and four ambassadors’ slots which he promised to dish out to his political allies who have fought to have him in the ballot.

“It is not about Sonko now, I have to think about the people of Mombasa and their future. I will not be leaving my brother Hon. Ali Mbogo behind, who has been put to suffering by those fighting me, and therefore from the positions offered I will also consider him,” Sonko stated.



“With your blessings, I would want to get into this agreement with UDA, so that I can be assured of jobs and opportunities for my Mombasa and Nairobi people,” he added.