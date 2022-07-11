Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
May 26, 2022 | President Uhuru Kenyatta attends the 19th National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Pollster scores Uhuru as average performer in second term review

The survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 35 percent of the 1,533 respondents interviewed between June 25 and 30 gave him a rating of “3” out of a possible 5 points.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 — With 29 days to go before the Kenyan voters go to the polls to elect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor, a new opinion survey has given the Jubilee leader an ‘average’ score for his performance since 2017 when he won a second term.

The survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) shows that 35 percent of the 1,533 respondents interviewed between June 25 and 30 gave him a rating of “3” out of a possible 5 points.

The president who is serving out his final term received an identical 17 per cent response from those giving him a rating of both “2” and “4”.

However, poll revealed an absolute contrast between Raila Odinga’s and Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters, with more than 29 per cent of Odinga’s supporters giving him the two lowest (combined) ratings, while 21 percent of presumed Ruto supporters scored him for the two highest performance clusters (combined).

An examination of a selection of responses to a question about the Jubilee government’s successes since 2017 reveals a few contrasts that suggest a higher proportion of Odinga supporters who mentioned infrastructure (53pc), peace and security (3pc), and economic growth (3pc), as well as devolution (3pc) as key achievements.

Just 48 per cent of Ruto supporters mentioned infrastructure while 8 per cent scored President Kenyatta’s efforts on peace and security.

Another 29 percent of presumed Ruto supporters declined to mention any success.

With regard to the two main perceived failures of the Jubilee government since 2017, supporters of the two main presidential candidates were largely in agreement about the impact of the cost of living and debt, though rather more Odinga support cited employment (14pc), corruption (14pc), and education (19pc).

Ruto supporters, on the other hand, mentioned issues related to economic growth (22pc), agriculture, and peace and security (10pc).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A further 4 per cent cited divisions within the government, which is an obvious reflection of the strained relations between the president and his deputy during the 2017-2022 period.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

TIFA gives Raila 3-point lead as gender gap in Azimio widens by 10pc

The survey also reported a 10 per cent gender gap among Azimio supporters with 47 per cent of Odinga's supporters being male voters against...

51 mins ago

August Elections

Sakaja to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat after IEBC gazettes name

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – With legal cases hanging on his neck, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has gone ahead to list Nairobi...

20 hours ago

August Elections

Raila will clinch more than 50 percent of Mount Kenya Votes – Kega

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Kieni Member of Parliament and Jubilee Party Director of Elections Kanini Kega has expressed confidence that Azimio la Umoja...

23 hours ago

August Elections

Supremacy battle between Moses Kuria, Wamatangi reigns as Kenya Kwanza tours Kiambu

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 10 – The supremacy battle for the Kiambu gubernatorial race came to the fore on Saturday in a war of words...

1 day ago

Kenya

Skilled Health Workforce Key In Delivery Of UHC, President Kenyatta Says

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored the importance of well-trained health workers in the delivery of the Universal Health Coverage...

1 day ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Launches Construction Of WHO Regional Operations Centre And Logistics Hub

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jul 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday launched the construction of the World Health Organization (WHO) African regional operations and logistics...

1 day ago

Kenya

I almost got slapped by Ruto, CS Wamalwa claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa now claims he was almost slapped by Deputy President William Ruto back in 2018....

1 day ago

August Elections

President Kenyatta blasts Kenyatta University VC over WHO lab construction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted the Kenyatta University Administration for complaining over the World Health Organization hub that is...

2 days ago