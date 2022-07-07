Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

crime

Policeman commits suicide after viral staggering video in Buru Buru

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 7-A Nairobi-based police officer has committed suicide a day after a video went viral in which he was drunk and staggering with a firearm while in full uniform.

According to a police report, the lifeless body of the officer who was stationed at the Buruburu Police station was discovered hanging on the rafters of the police canteen within the police station lines on Thursday morning.

Police said the body of the officer was later transferred to Mama Lucy Teaching and Referral Hospital’s morgue after the scene was processed.

It is not yet clear why the officer took his life as police opened investigations into his death. He did not leave any suicide note behind.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso expressed regret over the death of the officer saying an investigation had been opened.

“His death is unfortunate and we pass our condolences to the family. We will investigate to establish the root of the problem,” Shioso said.

In the viral video, the deceased officer was filmed staggering and later fell down.

He was later helped up by two members of the public who also secured his AK-47 rifle.

The National Police Service in a statement Wednesday said that the behavior displayed by the officer was unprofessional and unacceptable adding that “the Buruburu Police command has taken corrective measures for the situation, and the matter is being handled internally.”

“The National Police Service (NPS) has taken note of a video clip circulating on social media where a uniformed police officer is seen walking alone while appearing drunk. This is to assure the public that this behavior is unbecoming, unacceptable, and unprofessional. NPS hence condemns it in the strongest terms possible,” NPS said

The NPS said that any uniformed police officer is a visible representation and face of government and is required to remain extremely disciplined and professional while on duty and off duty.

“As NPS, we hold our officers accountable with regard to matters of discipline, decorum, and conduct to ensure efficient and effective service provision to the public,” NPS stated.

