October 19, 2021 | National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso speaks to Capital FM at his Jogoo House office in Nairobi/CFM

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police Release foreigner arrested at JKIA transporting election stickers

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, July 22- Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso now says the foreigner arrested with election stickers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been freed.

Shioso told Capital FM News that the materials were also released to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after verification.

Earlier the police headquarters say the Venezuelan national was detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while delivering election materials because proper procedure was not followed in the transportation of the material.

He added that the election stickers were not declared as per the law.

“That the tickers were not accompanied by the IEBC official as per the routine procedure,” Shioso said.

Shioso further argued that the stickers which he described as “sensitive materials” was carried in the personal luggage of a foreigner.

He added that police, as per the standard procedure and arrangement by IEBC “were not notified of such an import beforehand to provide necessary security and escort.”

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai was set to address a press conference on election security preparedness later Friday morning to also comment on the matter.

The reaction from Police Headquarters follows demands by the electoral commission for the immediate release of a foreigner who arrived Thursday from Venezuela.

