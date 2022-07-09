Connect with us

Kisii police training on poll preparedness. /COURTESY

August Elections

Police in Kisii train on safety during campaigns, Riot preparedness after Karua Rally chaos

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 9 – Police officers in Kisii have undergone rehearsals on elections preparedness, safety and security during campaigns at Gusii stadium.

The officers led by Kisii County commander Francis Kooli rehearsed on VIP evacuation, crowd control and bringing the situation to normalcy incases of chaotic situations.

The practical exercise also involved Journalists from Kisii on their safety and security while covering campaign rallies a head of the August polls.

The rehearsal comes days after Azimio one Kenya alliance Deputy president designated Martha Karua was tear gased while holding a campaign rally at Gusii stadium.

“We are here to remind ourselves on safety and security management especially during this electioneering period,” Said Kisii County commander Francis Kooli.

He said the training will help the officers in checking the level of preparedness and managing of crowd, have capacity to mitigate the gaps and disorders during rallies.

In this article:
